Climate action's new frontier: Circular economies and 15-min cities

The New Global Possible: Rebuilding Optimism in the Age of Climate Crisis

by Ani Dasgupta

Published by Disruption Books

230 pages ₹1,933

The Assembly elections for India’s second-largest state by population concluded this month. In the high-decibel campaigns, many issues figured but climate was not one of them. This, however, does not mean the people don’t care; in fact, surprising many observers, the changes needed in people’s lives are not contested. Yet, across India, while city dwellers are hugely reluctant to change transport, dwelling and other norms to avert climate disaster, people in