Technology news
Technology News
Reviews
HyperX Cloud Earbuds Review: Great companion for mobile gaming on the go
At a time when games like PUBG are talk of the town and Asphalt 9 commands a huge space in our devices, this earphone from HyperX can be an ...
Shinco 65-inch 4K TV review: Brilliant display and rocking audio
The 65-inch TV from Shinco is undoubtedly an affordable option when it comes to picture quality and sound output but is it smart enough to ...
Launches
In pics: Apple unveils iPad Air and iPad mini; amazing power and capability
In a surprise move ahead of its expected launch of a video streaming service next week, Apple on Monday introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Air ...
Realme 3 with Helio P70 SoC, gradient design launched: Know price and specs
Successor of the Realme 2, the Realme 3 is powered by Mediatek Helio P70 octa-core system-on-chip (SoC), mated with Mali-G72 graphic processing ...
Specials
Microsoft's Digital Crime Unit busy catching cyber thugs in India
Microsoft, that invests more than a billion dollars a year in security research, innovation and development, reached out to 126 organisations in ...
Connecting the world: Chinese firms rule global IoT cellular market
While emerging markets such as India do offer tremendous scale for such technologies, they will lag behind China which has acquired a massive ...
Others
Apple brings back iPad Air, revamps iPad Mini for first time since 2015
The company debuted a new iPad Air with a 10.5-inch screen, bringing back a model that was phased out when Apple launched the iPad Pro a few ...
WhatsApp, NASSCOM Foundation partner to fight fake news before elections
WhatsApp and NASSCOM Foundation has partnered to deliver digital literacy training to curb fake news, propaganda and misinformation menace ...