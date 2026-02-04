Experts explain how delayed diagnosis of thyroid disorders during pregnancy can disrupt brain development, growth and vision, with effects that may surface long after birth
Global funding cuts could undo decades of health progress in India and other countries, putting millions of lives at risk by 2030
On World Cancer Day, doctors warn that long sitting hours, stress, poor sleep and processed diets linked to desk jobs may be increasing cancer risk among professionals in their 30s and 40s
Dust storms from western India can ferry disease-linked bacteria to the Eastern Himalayas, reshaping mountain air and raising public health concerns, a new Indian study shows
World Cancer Day 2026: Being declared cancer-free does not always mean full recovery, as oncologists explain why life after cancer often involves lasting physical, mental and emotional effects
A Nipah vaccine developed at the University of Tokyo is set to enter human trials in April, as India reports fresh cases of the deadly virus that currently has no approved treatment
World Cancer Day 2026 marks February 4 with the theme 'United by Unique', tracing the day's history and underlining why prevention, screening and equitable access to cancer care matter worldwide
Late-night routines may quietly affect heart health, with researchers finding higher cardiovascular risk among people who prefer staying up late
The company has received tentative approval for Erdafitinib in strengths of 3 mg, 4mg, and 5 mg, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing
Anxiety and panic attacks often cause rapid breathing. Expert explains how a simple paper bag method may help slow breathing and reduce distress in the moment
Social networks exploit young people's vulnerability and actually help boost certain disorders that they are prone to
In both cohorts, mental health was generally at its best during a person's 30s; but, from middle age, average levels of psychological distress began to increase
Heritability isn't a fixed biological property but a measure that depends entirely on the population and circumstances you're looking at
Scientists find that even tiny prenatal exposure to bisphenol A, a common plastic chemical, can permanently feminise males and masculinise females, reshaping metabolism, immunity and disease risk
A large Swedish trial published in The Lancet suggests AI-supported mammography can detect more breast cancers earlier and reduce aggressive interval cancers, without replacing radiologists
The health ministry is targeting a sharp rise in hospital admissions and claims disbursal under PMJAY in FY27, even as the Budget provides only a marginal increase in the scheme's overall allocation
Doctors say long sitting hours, stress-filled routines and late meals are fuelling a silent metabolic crisis in urban workplaces
Far from being "too late", your 60s can be ideal for building strength. Learn how muscle gain supports mobility, bone health, metabolism and independence
Researchers at Aiims and global scientists are studying how changes in tone, pitch and speech patterns may help AI flag early signs of depression from short voice recordings
A large UK study suggests the EAT-Lancet planetary health diet may lower chronic kidney disease risk. Here's what it found, how it works, and why your genes and surroundings may also matter