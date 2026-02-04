Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health

Health News

How untreated thyroid disorders can affect a baby's growth and development

Experts explain how delayed diagnosis of thyroid disorders during pregnancy can disrupt brain development, growth and vision, with effects that may surface long after birth

How untreated thyroid disorders can affect a baby's growth and development
Updated On : 04 Feb 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

Global aid cuts may threaten health gains worldwide, warns Lancet study

Global funding cuts could undo decades of health progress in India and other countries, putting millions of lives at risk by 2030

Global aid cuts may threaten health gains worldwide, warns Lancet study
Updated On : 04 Feb 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

Is desk life the new danger? How office jobs are raising cancer risk

On World Cancer Day, doctors warn that long sitting hours, stress, poor sleep and processed diets linked to desk jobs may be increasing cancer risk among professionals in their 30s and 40s

Is desk life the new danger? How office jobs are raising cancer risk
Updated On : 04 Feb 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Thar desert dust storms may be bringing disease-linked bacteria to Himalayas

Dust storms from western India can ferry disease-linked bacteria to the Eastern Himalayas, reshaping mountain air and raising public health concerns, a new Indian study shows

Thar desert dust storms may be bringing disease-linked bacteria to Himalayas
Updated On : 04 Feb 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Why returning to 'normal life' after cancer isn't medically simple

World Cancer Day 2026: Being declared cancer-free does not always mean full recovery, as oncologists explain why life after cancer often involves lasting physical, mental and emotional effects

Why returning to 'normal life' after cancer isn't medically simple
Updated On : 04 Feb 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Human trials for Japan-developed Nipah vaccine set to begin in April

A Nipah vaccine developed at the University of Tokyo is set to enter human trials in April, as India reports fresh cases of the deadly virus that currently has no approved treatment

Human trials for Japan-developed Nipah vaccine set to begin in April
Updated On : 04 Feb 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

World Cancer Day 2026: Theme explained, history, and why awareness matters

World Cancer Day 2026 marks February 4 with the theme 'United by Unique', tracing the day's history and underlining why prevention, screening and equitable access to cancer care matter worldwide

World Cancer Day 2026: Theme explained, history, and why awareness matters
Updated On : 04 Feb 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Prefer late nights? Study links late bedtimes to heart disease risk

Late-night routines may quietly affect heart health, with researchers finding higher cardiovascular risk among people who prefer staying up late

Prefer late nights? Study links late bedtimes to heart disease risk
Updated On : 03 Feb 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Natco Pharma gets US health regulator's nod for generic cancer drug

The company has received tentative approval for Erdafitinib in strengths of 3 mg, 4mg, and 5 mg, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing

Natco Pharma gets US health regulator's nod for generic cancer drug
Updated On : 03 Feb 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Can a simple paper bag help calm anxiety?Aiims-trained neurologist explains

Anxiety and panic attacks often cause rapid breathing. Expert explains how a simple paper bag method may help slow breathing and reduce distress in the moment

Can a simple paper bag help calm anxiety?Aiims-trained neurologist explains
Updated On : 03 Feb 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

Social media fuels rising mental disorders, suicidal thoughts among teens

Social networks exploit young people's vulnerability and actually help boost certain disorders that they are prone to

Social media fuels rising mental disorders, suicidal thoughts among teens
Updated On : 03 Feb 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

How mental health has changed in baby boomers, Gen X across their adulthood

In both cohorts, mental health was generally at its best during a person's 30s; but, from middle age, average levels of psychological distress began to increase

How mental health has changed in baby boomers, Gen X across their adulthood
Updated On : 03 Feb 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

Genes play bigger role in lifespan now than they did a century ago: Study

Heritability isn't a fixed biological property but a measure that depends entirely on the population and circumstances you're looking at

Genes play bigger role in lifespan now than they did a century ago: Study
Updated On : 03 Feb 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

How a common plastic chemical may feminise males, masculinise females

Scientists find that even tiny prenatal exposure to bisphenol A, a common plastic chemical, can permanently feminise males and masculinise females, reshaping metabolism, immunity and disease risk

How a common plastic chemical may feminise males, masculinise females
Updated On : 03 Feb 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

Can AI catch breast cancer earlier? New Lancet study shows promising results

A large Swedish trial published in The Lancet suggests AI-supported mammography can detect more breast cancers earlier and reduce aggressive interval cancers, without replacing radiologists

Can AI catch breast cancer earlier? New Lancet study shows promising results
Updated On : 03 Feb 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

Budget 2026: Govt targets 30 mn hospital admissions under PMJAY in FY27

The health ministry is targeting a sharp rise in hospital admissions and claims disbursal under PMJAY in FY27, even as the Budget provides only a marginal increase in the scheme's overall allocation

Budget 2026: Govt targets 30 mn hospital admissions under PMJAY in FY27
Updated On : 02 Feb 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

Why more professionals in their 30s and 40s are turning pre-diabetic

Doctors say long sitting hours, stress-filled routines and late meals are fuelling a silent metabolic crisis in urban workplaces

Why more professionals in their 30s and 40s are turning pre-diabetic
Updated On : 02 Feb 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Can you build muscle in your 60s? How it supports overall health

Far from being "too late", your 60s can be ideal for building strength. Learn how muscle gain supports mobility, bone health, metabolism and independence

Can you build muscle in your 60s? How it supports overall health
Updated On : 02 Feb 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

Can a simple voice note help detect depression before symptoms worsen?

Researchers at Aiims and global scientists are studying how changes in tone, pitch and speech patterns may help AI flag early signs of depression from short voice recordings

Can a simple voice note help detect depression before symptoms worsen?
Updated On : 02 Feb 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

EAT-Lancet diet could lower your risk of kidney disease, large study finds

A large UK study suggests the EAT-Lancet planetary health diet may lower chronic kidney disease risk. Here's what it found, how it works, and why your genes and surroundings may also matter

EAT-Lancet diet could lower your risk of kidney disease, large study finds
Updated On : 02 Feb 2026 | 1:41 PM IST