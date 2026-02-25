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Industry

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Demergers unlock value but outcomes hinge on structure, says InGovern

2 min read
demerger
CDSCO body seeks to mandate warning labels on emergency birth control pills
2 min read
pills, pharma
Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, CDSCO over misuse of diabetes drugs
3 min read
court, dispute, court order
Plastic units face closure amid disruption as polymer prices surge 70%
4 min read
PVC pipes
West Asia conflict: Helmet makers flag safety risks amid cost surge
3 min read
helmet
Create energy policy to shield economy from oil shock: Parl panel to FinMin
3 min read
ONGC, OIL SECTOR, ENERGY SECTOR
Uttar Pradesh defence corridor logs in ₹35,000 crore investments
2 min read
Defence

Auto

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Renault launches Duster 2026 in India: Check price, features, specs

The announcement marks a significant moment for Indian automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the SUV
2 min read

SME

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Budget 2026 lays three-part roadmap to help MSMEs scale: Details here

MSMEs, Union Budget 2026
4 min read

Banking

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The great Indian bank CEO shortage: A problem unique to private lenders

Illustration: Binay Sinha
8 min read