Home / Immigration

Immigration News

US warns Indian tourists: Overstay your visa, risk lifetime re-entry ban

This warning comes as the Trump administration tightens immigration rules during his second term

Updated On : 19 May 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Can your green card be revoked? What NRIs must know about new US rule

If you're a green card holder-or on the path to becoming one-don't assume your status is permanent and untouchable

Updated On : 19 May 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

F-1 visa holders, beware! Fake calls scam students amid deportation fears

Students holding valid visas, particularly those on F-1 student status, are being contacted by individuals claiming there are problems with their immigration records

Updated On : 19 May 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

H-1B visa demand remains strong in FY2026 despite tighter US scrutiny

USCIS reveals that 343,981 eligible registrations were received for the financial year 2026, far exceeding the annual cap of 85,000 visas

Updated On : 16 May 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NRIs in US may soon have to pay ₹5,000 tax on every ₹1 lakh sent to India

India, which received $125 billion in remittances in 2023, is the world's largest recipient of money from overseas

Updated On : 16 May 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Canada visa update: Indians get work permit in 16 weeks, PR in 5 months

Canada immigration: Take a look at the latest visa processing times and what they mean for Indian applicants

Updated On : 16 May 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

UK plans investor visa for wealthy foreigners to invest & settle in Britain

Britain previously offered a Tier 1 investor visa, scrapped in 2022 under the Conservative government

Updated On : 16 May 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

US Bill proposes 5% tax on foreign money transfers: Why NRIs are worried

If the Bill is passed, the tax would apply to individuals on non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and F-1, green card holders

Updated On : 16 May 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Trump calls US a 'stupid country' over birthright citizenship for illegals

Donald Trump urges US Supreme Court to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented or temporary migrants, calling the current policy a 'scam' and criticising nationwide court orders

Updated On : 15 May 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Indian student on J-1 visa released from US detention: What lies ahead

Badar Khan Suri entered the US on a J-1 visa in 2022 and has been a visiting scholar and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown, where he taught courses on human rights in South Asia

Updated On : 15 May 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

H-1B visa 2026 registrations fall 27% as US tightens rules for immigrants

USCIS reported a 27 per cent decline in eligible H-1B visa registrations - from 470,342 for FY2025 to 343,981 for FY2026

Updated On : 15 May 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

India-UK trade deal may cushion blow of UK visa curbs on students: Experts

UK has long been seen as a top choice of Indian students due to its post-study work opportunities, prestigious universities, and clear education-to-employment pathways

Updated On : 15 May 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Why Indian students prefer Ireland over UK, US, Canada in 2025: Decoded

"Ireland has firmly positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing study abroad destinations for Indian students," said Sachin Jain, Country Manager at ETS India & South Asia

Updated On : 15 May 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

UAE blue visa: Applications open for new 10-year residency permit

UAE Blue visa is available to people who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of environmental protection, sustainability, and clean or renewable energy

Updated On : 15 May 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Indians drop Turkey, Azerbaijan plans: Travel cancellations up 250%

MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip said they had seen a steep fall in bookings and a wave of cancellations to Turkey and Azerbaijan over the past week

Updated On : 14 May 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Buy a yacht and get a 10-year golden visa for tax-friendly Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently expanded its Golden Visa program to include superyacht owners and key executives in the yachting industry, offering them a 10-year renewable residency.

Updated On : 14 May 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

UK's new visa rules to hit Indian students, workers hardest if implemented

Indian nationals make up a large portion of international students and skilled visa applicants in the United Kingdom

Updated On : 14 May 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Indian defence personnel can now book visas for free on Atlys for life

Starting May 14, 2025, serving members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and paramilitary forces can access visa bookings for free

Updated On : 14 May 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

US Visa Bulletin June 2025: Delays persist for Indian green card seekers

USCIS Visa Bulletin June 2025: For EB-5 Unreserved categories, China stays at January 22, 2014, while India remains at May 1, 2019

Updated On : 14 May 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

UAE Golden Visa: Nurses, teachers in Dubai to get 10-year residency

UAE announced a 10-year Golden Visa for nurses who have worked with Dubai Health for more than 15 years

Updated On : 14 May 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
