Raghav Chadha might have lost eyesight…: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

BJP will 'throw away' Constitution if it returns to power, claims Rahul

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Polling held in 191 LS seats so far indicate 3rd term for Modi govt: UP CM

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Shah deepfake video: Case against Maha Youth Cong's social media handle

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Amit Shah attacks Congress over sex scandal involving Deve Gowda's grandson

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Congress spreading lies about BJP changing Constitution, alleges Shah

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions: Cong jabs Modi post Indore setback

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Caste major factor in selection of candidates in Gujarat: Analysts

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Why has PM ignored plight of Marathwada's farmers: Cong slams Modi

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

LS polls 2024: PM Modi to address poll rally in Telangana's Medak today

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Naidu confident of regaining Andhra Pradesh with overwhelming majority

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Kejriwal's may stay CM despite arrest but students should not suffer: HC

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Delhi CM has directed to ensure adequate water supply in summer: Atishi

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Express unhappiness over abrogation of Art 370 through your votes: Mehbooba

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Sex scandal has shaken Kannadigas, Indians alike: Mahila Cong chief

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

PM Modi invoking Goebbels while speaking about Cong Nyay Patra: Ramesh

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Congress planning religion-based quota, will not let this happen: PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Will PM still remain silent, asks Priyanka as she slams BJP on sex scandal

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Amit Shah hits out at INDIA bloc considering 'one year one PM' formula

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Congress questions Modi govt on payment of MGNREGS wages in Karnataka

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
