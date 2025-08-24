With 100 fab plants globally, India needs a bigger share: SEMI's Manocha

With over 500 companies from across the globe participating in SEMICON India, beginning on September 2 in New Delhi, Ajit Manocha — President and CEO of California-headquartered Semiconductor Equipment & Material International (SEMI), the world’s largest industry association — outlined India’s role in the global semiconductor race in a video interview with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:

With a large number of fabs being built across the world, where is India positioned in the global semiconductor sweepstakes?

The industry is going through a massive inflection point. Over the past decade, we saw strong growth in this industry because of the