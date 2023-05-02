Audit trail: 5 years of NFRA cracking the whip

“Our role and responsibilities are very distinct which is for standard-setting, investigation and disciplinary matters (on auditors) of listed entities,” says Ajay Bhushan Pandey, NFRA’s chairman. “Just last week, several auditors of large companies had to resign as a consequence of our debarment orders".

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is more visible in those circles, despite its perceived lack of zeal to censure chartered accountants for errors. NFRA has passed 22 penal orders on auditors in about 30 months.