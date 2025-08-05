Basmati players cautious post trade deal with UK, shrimp exporters upbeat

As several segments of the farm sector celebrate the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta), some basmati rice exporters now fear the going might not be as easy as made out to be earlier.

Before the deal was finalised, UK imposed a duty of around 21 pounds on brown basmati rice exported from India and a duty of around 120-121 pounds on white basmati. The duty used to peak in the months of September and decline subsequently.

In total, the European Union imports about 500,000 tonnes of basmati rice from India, of which the UK's share