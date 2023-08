Rice shipments of 500,000 tonnes postponed after new duty: Exporters

Centre announces up to Rs 50 lakh grant for technical textiles startups

Cabinet okays Rs 5k cr PRIP scheme to boost research and innovation

Govt slashes domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 for all consumers

Road, renewables capex likely to rise by 35% in FY24 & FY25: CRISIL

The curious case of vanishing Chinese foreign minister: Where is Qin Gang?

Here's why Messi was detained by Chinese authorities at Beijing airport

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

Lines on the map

Digital firm MapmyIndia's profit up 23% at Rs 107 crore in FY23

In a resurgence of Beijing’s ongoing cartographic aggression against New Delhi, the Chinese government has released its latest ‘standard map’ of its border areas, continuing to show several Indian regions,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com