Centre's draft farm policy looks to restore state autonomy in agri-markets

After backing down in the face of farmers’ protests over the now-repealed farm acts, the Centre’s new draft policy framework on agriculture marketing is looking to put the onus of freeing agriculture markets back onto states. It has also called for a more collaborative approach between the Centre and states in reforming farm markets.

The draft, released a few days back for public comments, also talks of setting up a GST-like body for building consensus with states on various outstanding issues vis-a-vis farm marketing, including a unified national market for agricultural produce with single licensing and single fees, a holy