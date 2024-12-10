Business Standard
Centre's draft farm policy looks to restore state autonomy in agri-markets

Following the repeal of the 2021 farm laws, a new policy looks to pass the baton of enacting wide-ranging agricultural reforms to states, a position that they held earlier

Representational image. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

After backing down in the face of farmers’ protests over the now-repealed farm acts, the Centre’s new draft policy framework on agriculture marketing is looking to put the onus of freeing agriculture markets back onto states. It has also called for a more collaborative approach between the Centre and states in reforming farm markets. 
 
The draft, released a few days back for public comments, also talks of setting up a GST-like body for building consensus with states on various outstanding issues vis-a-vis farm marketing, including a unified national market for agricultural produce with single licensing and single fees, a holy
Topics : agriculture economy agriculture in India agriculture policy Agricultural growth

