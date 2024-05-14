Discoms ramp up power supply during elections, despite demand surge

Price of power traded in the market is rising but the volume of business transacted has not. (Photo: Bloomberg)

In the election season, power outage is bad news which no state wishes to inflict on the voters. To ensure there is no such risk, state electricity boards (discoms) are doubling down on power supply. So, while demand for power has touched even 233 GW this May, an over 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, there has been no major incident of “load-shedding” from any state.

To maintain the status quo, the electricity regulatory commissions are also chipping in. Since February, four of them, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Haryana have issued tariff orders for FY25, the price at which consumers