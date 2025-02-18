Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt faces an uphill task in providing social protections to gig workers

Govt faces an uphill task in providing social protections to gig workers

While Budget 2025 laid out plans to provide health insurance to gig and platform workers, awareness of government initiatives remains low among the target group

Gig worker swiggy online delivery food
Representational Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

As Inderesh Singh, 41, is about to end his day after completing 20 deliveries since afternoon, he recounts the horrific accident that he met with last month which left his right forearm and leg with severe bruises.
 
“I could not go to work for almost two weeks. The meagre savings that I had accumulated in the last few months got exhausted covering my medical bills. Had the quick-commerce company for which I work provided me with health insurance for work related hazards, it would have been a great help,” he says.
 
Singh is employed by a local contractor, who supplies
LinkedIN Icon