India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24: NITI Aayog Ex-VC Rajiv Kumar

Union excise duty bucks the rising tax collections trend in August

High on G20 bonhomie, India readies 4th summit with African Union

West Bengal and Centre spar over unpaid MGNREGS, housing scheme funds

Private sector must cover 90% of climate investment in EMs, says IMF

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Futures and options segment hit new highs in April despite STT hike

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

The Union government’s revenue from the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is on track to exceed its Budget projection for the current fiscal year, with the mop-up already surpassing 50 per

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com