Grain ethanol manufacturers seek up to 16% hike in procurement prices

Grain-based ethanol manufacturers have approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, urging them to promptly direct oil-marketing companies (OMCs) to raise the procurement price of ethanol produced from damaged foodgrain (DFG) and maize to Rs 69.54 per litre and Rs 76.8 per litre for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2023–24, which began in November. This move aims to ensure the viability of consistent supplies.



In ESY 2022–23, the procurement price of ethanol produced from DFG, as fixed by OMCs, was Rs 64 per litre, and for maize, it was Rs 66.07 per litre. The demand to increase the procurement price also arises as ethanol from grain-based sources must primarily come from DFG and maize following