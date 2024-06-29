Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India to discuss silver import spike with UAE amid growing concerns

West Asian nation now India's largest source of silver imports

silver trading silver investment
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is concerned over a 647-times spike in the import of silver from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the beginning of this calendar year, according to sources. New Delhi will soon take up the matter with Abu Dhabi.
 
The rise in silver imports follows the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE that came into force in May, 2022 and offers certain concessions.
 
Government data showed that the overall import of silver grew 10 times during the first four months of the calendar year (January-April) to $3.16 billion. UAE, now India’s largest

Also Read

HSBC

HSBC launches trading platform in UAE with access to 77 global exchanges

jewellery, Gold jewellery

'Centre must revise gold, silver concessional duty under India-UAE CEPA'

Adani Group, EDGE

Adani Defence & Aerospace, UAE's EDGE sign defence cooperation agreement

Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer, Saudia Airlines

Air India's rise could impact three Gulf hubs, says Saudia Airlines

Taliban

Emirati leader meets Taliban official facing $10 mn US bounty for attacks

Topics : UAE Silver imports metals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon