No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

In fact, telecom ventures with Chinese vendors have also been reported in the recent past, with no confirmation on the status of approvals. In early April, media reports suggested Vodafone Idea had placed orders with ZTE for its 4G network expansion in certain circles. However, the company has not officially confirmed the reports til

In the backdrop of Shein, a Chinese fashion major, making a comeback three years after it was forced to shut its India business, there was expectation that Chinese vendors may be allowed in telecom. Shein is coming through a joint venture with Reliance Industries.