No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

The government believes firms which are subject to China's laws could be forced to hand over information to Beijing's security services

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
When contacted, DoT officials said none of the major private telecom service providers had sourced ‘’un-authorized’’ equipment so far

5 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
The government has no plans of providing trusted source certificates to Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers such as Huawei and ZTE yet, thereby keeping them locked out of India’s telecom sector, according to officials in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Officials pointed at national security concerns to block Chinese firms in telecom.
In the backdrop of Shein, a Chinese fashion major, making a comeback three years after it was forced to shut its India business, there was expectation that Chinese vendors may be allowed in telecom. Shein is coming through a joint venture with Reliance Industries.
In fact, telecom ventures with Chinese vendors have also been reported in the recent past, with no confirmation on the status of approvals. In early April, media reports suggested Vodafone Idea had placed orders with ZTE for its 4G network expansion in certain circles. However, the company has not officially confirmed the reports til
Topics : Chinese firms telecom market Telecom India China relations

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

