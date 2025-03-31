Officials on wait-and-watch mode after Trump's threat to Russian crude

The government is studying the situation after US President Donald Trump's threat of imposing tariffs on nations that buy Russian crude, officials said. Since the war in Ukraine began, Russia has remained the largest source of crude oil for India.

Irritated with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the slow pace of negotiations on the Ukraine war, Trump on Sunday threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russia. He suggested the US would impose a 50 per cent tariff on countries buying Russian oil if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Last week, Trump had announced that a 25