Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The Red Sea crisis: Commerce department flags rising import cost

The Red Sea strait is vital for 30 per cent of global container traffic and 12 per cent of global trade

exports, imports, supply chain, economy, growth, shipping
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Growing attacks on commercial shipping vessels travelling through the lower Red Sea have resulted in a combined impact of higher freight costs, insurance premiums and longer transit times, the commerce department said on Monday, cautioning that it can make imported goods significantly more expensive.

However, as of now, container availability has not been seen as an issue as adequate empties are available.

The Red Sea strait is vital for 30 per cent of global container traffic and 12 per cent of global trade. The cost of freight and insurance has risen due to ships being compelled to avoid the Red

Also Read

Red Sea crisis pumps up global container prices, ocean freight rates

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Improved capacity, reduced turnaround time: India's ports mean business

Cost of Indian exports more than doubled due to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Trade deficit narrowed to 3-month low of $19.8 billion in December

Rupee, govt bonds gain post lower-than-expected December CPI data

Davos 2024: India on cusp of FDI flood, says Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj

WPI-based inflation increases to nine-month high of 0.73% in December

Topics : Shipping industry shipping ports container vessel trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon