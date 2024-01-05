Coal ministry to build integrated platform for managing coal transport

Aiming to double coal production by 2030, the coal ministry is building an AI-powered dedicated logistics platform for the fossil fuel which would integrate all the existing central and state-level coal transport tracking systems. The Smart Logistics Plan will entail tracking, managing and forecasting coal demand and supply from production to consumption end, Business Standard has learnt from official sources.

The coal ministry is in discussion with the Ministry of Railways, inland waterways authority, customs and coal-rich states to build the integrated platform. Sources said the platform will be based on the Application Programming Interface (API) of the Freight Operations