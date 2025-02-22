Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 12:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Urban youth unemployment rate up in 4 states and 2 UTs: PLFS data

Urban youth unemployment rate up in 4 states and 2 UTs: PLFS data

On the other hand, the unemployment rate among urban youth declined in five major states. These are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kerala

Shiva Rajora
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

At a time when national unemployment rate among urban youth is coming down in FY25, six states and Union Territories (UTs) have seen a sequential rise between Q1 and Q3 of the financial year, according to an analysis of the latest quarterly periodic labour force survey (PLFS) data. 
These are Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi.  
In Assam, unemployment rate among urban youth was the highest at 27.5 per cent in Q3 up from 23.9 per cent in Q1, followed by Bihar (26.4 per cent from 20.8 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (15 per cent from 11.2
Topics : unemployment PLFS survey Employment in India

