Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US restrictions on exports of AI chips likely to hurt India by 2027

US restrictions on exports of AI chips likely to hurt India by 2027

Under the proposed rules, 18 countries -- including close US allies such as the UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, and South Korea -- will enjoy unrestricted access to chips for verified companies

Artificial Intelligence, AI
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Joe Biden administration’s interim final rule to impose restrictions on the export of GPUs (graphics processing units) critical for powering AI could hinder India’s ambitious plans to scale up its AI programme by 2027.
 
“While the short-term impact might be minimal, restricted access to GPUs will have an adverse impact from 2027 as India plans to scale up its AI play. We think it is a more or less done deal,” remarked Ashok Chandak, president of the India Electronics and Semiconductors Association (IESA).
 
Echoing this sentiment, Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of the Fletcher School of Business, noted: “In the initial
Topics : Artificial intelligence US sanctions US India relations

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon