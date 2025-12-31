Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat on last trading day of 2025; Asia drops
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, December 31, 2025: At 8:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading marginally higher at 26,125, indicating a flat start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, December 31, 2025: US FOMC minutes, weak global cues, and primary market activity may influence the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, on the last trading day of 2025.
At 8:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading marginally higher at 26,125, indicating a flat start for the bourses.
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 84,675.08, down 20.46 points or 0.02 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 25,938.85, lower by 3.25 points or 0.01 per cent.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets slipped on the holiday-shortened final trading day of the year. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.17 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.42 per cent, while China’s CSI 300 was flat. Japan and South Korea remained closed, and markets in Hong Kong and Australia shut early.
US equity futures were flat in early Asian trade. Overnight, Wall Street ended lower for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 down 0.14 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite off 0.24 per cent and the Dow Jones easing 0.20 per cent, dragged by continued weakness in technology stocks, including Nvidia and Palantir Technologies.
Meanwhile, Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting showed most FOMC members expect rate cuts to be appropriate next year if inflation continues to ease, though policymakers remain split on risks between persistent inflation and rising unemployment. Some members warned inflation could become entrenched, requiring higher rates, while others favoured deeper cuts to support a softening labour market.
The Fed cut the federal funds rate by 25 bps to 3.5 per cent - 3.75 per cent, in line with market expectations, marking the third cut of the year. The decision saw two dissents for a hold, while new Governor Miran voted for a larger 50 bps cut.
IPO today
E to E Transportation IPO (Mainline) will see its allotment.
Apollo Techno IPO (SME), Bai Kakaji Polymers IPO (SME), Admach Systems IPO (SME), Nanta Tech IPO (SME), and Dhara Rail IPO (SME) will make their debut.
Modern Diagnostic IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Commodity corner
Oil prices were largely flat on Tuesday amid lingering geopolitical tensions and fading hopes of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Brent crude futures for February slipped 2 cents to $61.92 a barrel, while US WTI crude fell 13 cents to $57.95. Both benchmarks had jumped over 2 per cent in the previous session following Saudi airstrikes on Yemen and fresh tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.
Gold prices rebounded after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with futures last trading 1.2 per cent higher at $4,394.30 an ounce.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
-- The market has the potential for a directional move upwards but is being weighed down by sustained FII selling and absence of fresh triggers like positive news on the US-India trade front.
-- The coming days are going to be eventful, starting with the auto sales data for December, Q3 corporate results, expectations from the budget and other news relating to global economy like the possible Fed action in 2026.
-- The Q3 results have to be watched carefully for indications of uptick in earnings. This is significant since there is lot of hope that there will be a rebound in earnings, going forward.
-- Earnings growth will be the single most important factor determining the market trend in 2026. The FII flows in 2026, too, will depend on the earnings performance and expectations surrounding that.
View by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shriram Finance expects 30-40 bps lower NCD rates after rating upgrade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following the upgrade to ‘AAA’, Shriram Finance’s cost of funds on fresh non-convertible debentures (NCD) issuances could fall below 8 per cent, giving it a 30–40 basis points advantage over its current issuance rates.
However, the lender is not in a hurry to raise additional funds until the end of the current financial year (FY26), as it is awaiting capital infusion from MUFG Bank, which is expected to take three to four months, said Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance to Business Standard. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India enters commercial mobility segment amid rising competition
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday entered the commercial mobility segment with the launch of its taxi offerings Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan), marking an expansion beyond its traditional focus on private passenger vehicles (PVs).
The move comes at a time of heightened competition in the domestic market, with the South Korean carmaker expected to lose its second position by the end of 2025. The automaker is projected to slip to fourth place behind Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors as per Vahan registrations. Maruti Suzuki holds the top spot. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Midcap funds outlook for 2026 hinges on earnings rebound, rate support
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After years of strong gains, midcap mutual funds lost momentum in 2025. Year-to-date returns of about 2.5 per cent left the category well behind largecap funds, testing investor patience. As markets look ahead to 2026, investors are grappling with a dilemma: Is this underperformance temporary, or a warning sign to temper exposure and reset expectations?
Why did midcap funds lag in 2025?
Experts attribute the underperformance to rich starting valuations and a weaker macro backdrop. At the start of the year, the Nifty Midcap index traded at a multiple of 43 times earnings, compared with about 21 times for the Nifty 50 and roughly 30 times for small caps, leaving little room for disappointment. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O changes from today: Lower Nifty, Bank Nifty Lots; Swiggy, 3 more debut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The futures & options segment on the NSE will see 2 major changes from today - lower lot sizes on prominent index futures and introduction of 4 new stock futures.
In accordance with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) circular dated October 3, 2025, with effect from January 2026 expiries the Lot Size (units per trade) for market indices were lowered as follows:
The most prominent and actively trading Nifty F&O Lot Size was lowered from 75 units to 65 units for all contracts January 2026 onwards. Accordingly, the contract value stands reduced, and so the margin requirement. READ MORE
8:33 AM
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
-- As we sign off our final Market Kya Lagta Hain of 2025, the year stands out as one that tested conviction yet rewarded patience. After a weak start, Nifty staged a strong comeback to end December at a fresh all-time high of 26,325.80, closing the year with a solid gain of 9.7 per cent.
-- Santa-rally optimism remains intact on Dalal Street, aided by hopes of a US Fed rate cut and year-end window dressing, setting a constructive tone for 2026.
-- Stocks in focus include Shilpa Medicare, JBM Auto, and Jindal Steel, while the preferred strategy is to buy Nifty and Bank Nifty on dips.
-- From a stock-specific perspective, Indus Towers, M&M, and Manappuram look attractive on declines, with GMR Airports emerging as the top interweek buy, signalling a potential rebound with upside targets ahead.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto PLI favours large original equipment makers, Ather tells PMO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ather Energy has told the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that the current design and implementation of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector has disproportionately benefited large, incumbent automakers and created bottlenecks for startups.
According to Ather, the current scheme also has high eligibility thresholds and rigid requirements.
The electric two-wheeler maker, which is not a beneficiary under the scheme but now wants to participate, sent its representation to the PMO earlier this month via industry group Startup Policy Forum. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India vs global markets: Will 2026 reverse AI-led underperformance?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a year of cautious consolidation and global underperformance, the Indian stock market is entering calendar year 2026 with renewed optimism.
Though a combination of mean reversion and robust domestic reforms could see India regain its status as a preferred destination for growth capital in the new year, analysts cautioned that India’s outperformance vis-a-vis global markets rests on two key factors: a cooling of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) frenzy, and a sharp pick-up in earnings growth.
Notably, domestic equities underperformed emerging markets by nearly 25 per cent and global equities by around 15 per cent in calendar year 2025 as earnings growth of India Inc collapsed from over 20 per cent CAGR between 2020-2024 to 5-6 per cent in 2025. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG distributors' body urges Sebi to halt loss-making quick commerce IPOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reservations have been expressed on loss-making quick-commerce and ecommerce companies such as Zepto going in for an initial public offering (IPO) because there are complaints against them regarding their market behaviour.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Association (AICPDF) has written to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), seeking the regulator’s intervention in this matter.
Zepto has made a confidential filing with Sebi for its $1.22 billion IPO. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Loan growth, margins seen improving for banks in Q3 as credit costs ease
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The banking sector could see better loan growth in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26) with improved net interest margins (NIMs), though the full impact of latest rate cuts will be largely felt in the fourth quarter. There may be lower slippage in unsecured loans and microfinance institutions (MFIs) along with steady recovery trends, which should lower credit cost.
Overall, there could be 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net interest income (NII), with 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth in pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) and net profit growth of 4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-listing lock-ins of 101 companies to expire in three months: Nuvama
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A total of 101 companies are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted, from December 29, 2025, to March 2026, according to an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The value of the shares whose lock-ins are expiring is $23 billion.
However, not all of these shares will come to market, as the promoters and promoter groups also hold a sizable portion.
For some shares, their one-month lock-in is expiring, and for some others, their three or six-month lock-ins are coming to an end. The stocks with a one-month lock-in expiring include ICICI Prudential AMC, Meesho, and Nephrocare Health Services. Three-month loans in Tata Capital, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Lenskart Solutions, among others, are expiring. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF investor additions hit slow lane in 2025 as equity volatility bites
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The pace of new investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) fell in 2025 as the equity market correction and a rise in volatility dimmed the appeal of equity schemes.
MFs added 5.8 million new investors in 2025 (as of November 30), sharply lower than the record 10.6 million additions in 2024. But this year’s figure is higher than the 5.3 million added in 2023.
In percentage terms, however, investor growth in 2025 is likely to be the weakest in five years.
The number of unique MF investors has risen by about 11 per cent so far this year and is unlikely to surpass the 15 per cent growth recorded in 2023. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Bajaj Auto, Canara Bank among top stock picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty index opened flattish and after slipping below 25,900 zones, it made attempts of recovery above 25,950 levels. It failed to hold at higher zones and witnessed a tug of war between the bulls and bears within a range of 100 points for the entire session and finally closed near its opening levels.
It formed a doji sort of a candle on the daily frame with longer lower shadow indicating support based buying but has been making lower highs – lower lows from the last three sessions which is signalling lack of follow up buying. Now it has to cross and hold above 26,000 zones for strength to regain towards 26,150 and 26,250 zones while supports can be seen at 25,850 then 25,700 zones. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty key levels to watch on Dec 31; JSW Steel, UPL on analyst radar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty View
Nifty fell for the fourth consecutive session, with a minor fall of 3 points to close at 25,938. On a derivative expiry session, index witnessed healthy volatility with first half of the session dominated by bears while the in second half bulls had an upper hand.
Recovery in the second half of the session and a level above 50 DEMA(25,837) in Nifty keeping hopes alive for the bulls. Decisive close below 50 DEMA would result into positional bullish trend violation in Nifty.
On the upside, a level above 26,100-26,150 band would bring back the bullish momentum in the Nifty. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower
-- S&P 500 down 0.14 per cent
-- Nasdaq Composite drops 0.24 per cent
-- Dow Jones falling 0.20 per cent
