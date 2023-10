CADC's chief executive,16 others revoke decision to join ZPM; return to MNF

Delhi HC defers hearing to Oct 9 hearing in Spicejet vs Maran case

65 were in ICU at Nanded facility against strength of 24 beds: Doctor

SC/ST, OBC quota would not apply to minority institutions: Madras HC

Rahul Gandhi shares pics riding bike to Pangong Lake during Ladakh visit

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Jupiter Life Line makes strong debut; lists at 32% premium over issue price

Will Gurugram finally receive a new metro line after 10 years? Details here

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking at inducting military platforms, equipment, and hardware worth Rs 2.5-3 trillion in the next seven-eight years, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said

