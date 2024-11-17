Dark clouds gather over Indian market amid Trump's return, growth slowdown

The Indian stock markets have experienced a remarkable surge over the past four years, recovering from the depths of despair during the pandemic. The Nifty 50 closed at 8,598 at the end of March 2020, and no one could have predicted the extent of rebound: A pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Western sanctions, a slowdown in China and Europe, and even the loss of a parliamentary majority by India’s ruling party, led by an extremely popular leader. By the end of September this year, the index had soared to 25,810, a threefold and more increase in just over four