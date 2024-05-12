Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Eyes on Earth: Data helps farming and industry

Earth observation data can drive $3.8 trn in economic benefits while supporting climate change initiatives

satellite rocket space
Premium

Representative Picture

Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tremendous strides are being made in Earth observation (EO) and agriculture technology (agritech) as the world braces for the impact of climate change.

Two recent reports by the World Economic Forum (WEF) offer a roadmap for the future. EO refers to the collection of environmental data using remote sensing technologies. This information can be about natural and artificial activities on Earth —physical, chemical, biological — and anthropogenic (human) systems that are part of the overall ecology.

“Data collected from space and other sensors can benefit a wide range of business interests, both by strengthening financial performance and by supporting compliance with environmental
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : World Economic Forum BS Opinion Technology Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon