Eyes on Earth: Data helps farming and industry

Tremendous strides are being made in Earth observation (EO) and agriculture technology (agritech) as the world braces for the impact of climate change.

Two recent reports by the World Economic Forum (WEF) offer a roadmap for the future. EO refers to the collection of environmental data using remote sensing technologies. This information can be about natural and artificial activities on Earth —physical, chemical, biological — and anthropogenic (human) systems that are part of the overall ecology.

“Data collected from space and other sensors can benefit a wide range of business interests, both by strengthening financial performance and by supporting compliance with environmental