Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / For a sector to flower: Tapping India's vast floriculture opportunities

For a sector to flower: Tapping India's vast floriculture opportunities

Studies have indicated that cultivation of flowers is more profitable than many traditional crops, especially in small and marginal farms, which constitute more than 90% of country's landholdings

Flower,Flowers,Tulip,Harrison Tulip Festival
Premium

Studies have indicated that cultivation of flowers is more profitable than many traditional crops, especially in small and marginal farms, which constitute more than 90 per cent of the country’s landholdings.

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Regardless of India being the world’s second-largest producer of flowers, and the government proclaiming floriculture a 100 per cent export-oriented sunrise sector, the country’s share in the global flower market is dismally meagre. In 2023-24, India exported just 19,678 tonnes of floricultural products, worth ₹717.83 crore ($86.63 million). It amounts to merely 0.6 per cent of international trade in flowers. Besides, the bulk of the shipments generally comprise roses, lilies, carnations, and chrysanthemums. The export potential of other flowers, including some rare types of orchids and many exquisite native flowers, remains undertapped. So is the case with processed and value-added
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Horticulture Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon