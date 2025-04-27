For a sector to flower: Tapping India's vast floriculture opportunities

Regardless of India being the world’s second-largest producer of flowers, and the government proclaiming floriculture a 100 per cent export-oriented sunrise sector, the country’s share in the global flower market is dismally meagre. In 2023-24, India exported just 19,678 tonnes of floricultural products, worth ₹717.83 crore ($86.63 million). It amounts to merely 0.6 per cent of international trade in flowers. Besides, the bulk of the shipments generally comprise roses, lilies, carnations, and chrysanthemums. The export potential of other flowers, including some rare types of orchids and many exquisite native flowers, remains undertapped. So is the case with processed and value-added