India needs entrepreneurship 2.0 with risk-taking, visionary founders

The entrepreneurship that India requires must have two key characteristics. First, it must be willing to be innovative in the sense that it takes on new products and processes as part of its business. Second, it must be global in its marketing orientation so that it can compete with foreign suppliers in India and in global markets.

This was the case in the past. A very readable book by Lakshmi Subramanian provides useful information about entrepreneurship in the pre-Independence era. In Mughal times, innovation was not prominent, as it was a pre-Industrial Revolution era. What mattered was finance, where the