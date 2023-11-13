Debt guarantees

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing

Customised insolvency and bankruptcy resolution in work for realty sector

Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

The Supreme Court last week settled an important ongoing issue and strengthened the bankruptcy framework by upholding the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’s (IBC’s) provisions related to personal guarantors. A number of petitions were filed, challenging the validity of the law in this context. However, a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra ruled out any relief for petitioners. The Bench noted the IBC did not suffer from arbitrariness and was constitutionally sound. The petitioners had argued that the relevant provisions violated the principles of natural justice and did not give guarantors the chance to present their case. In this context, the apex court has highlighted

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com