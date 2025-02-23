Fixing India's soil crisis: Farmer awareness, tech can arrest degradation

A balanced soil-nutrient profile is crucial for improving crop and soil productivity. Yet, deterioration in soil health remains a significant concern in India. The current fertiliser-subsidy system, which heavily emphasises urea, has resulted in an imbalance in the soil-nutrient profile, with excessive nitrogen usage and inadequate phosphorus and potassium supplementation. The Fertiliser Statistics Report notes the NPK-use ratio was 7.7:3.1:1 in 2021-22, which is highly skewed towards nitrogen and is far from the ideal ratio of 4:2:1. Excessive nitrogen application at the cost of micronutrients and manure not only reduces soil productivity over time but also contributes to nutrient runoffs