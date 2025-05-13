Manufacturing mission: The sector needs the right policy intervention

The Union government’s recent move to set up an interministerial panel to draft a National Manufacturing Mission signals a renewed push to revive the manufacturing sector in the country. With an aim to further the “Make in India” initiative, the mission is expected to focus on five pillars — improving the ease and cost of doing business; preparing a future-ready workforce; revitalising the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); ensuring access to cutting-edge technology; and producing globally competitive quality products. The decision is both timely and necessary. Successive plans, including the National Manufacturing Policy of 2011 and the Make in