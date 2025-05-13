Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manufacturing mission: The sector needs the right policy intervention

Manufacturing mission: The sector needs the right policy intervention

One of the core challenges lies in the structural composition of Indian manufacturing

One of the core challenges lies in the structural composition of Indian manufacturing.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government’s recent move to set up an interministerial panel to draft a National Manufacturing Mission signals a renewed push to revive the manufacturing sector in the country. With an aim to further the “Make in India” initiative, the mission is expected to focus on five pillars — improving the ease and cost of doing business; preparing a future-ready workforce; revitalising the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); ensuring access to cutting-edge technology; and producing globally competitive quality products. The decision is both timely and necessary. Successive plans, including the National Manufacturing Policy of 2011 and the Make in
