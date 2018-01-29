-
ALSO READBudget session today, eyes on Economic survey 2018 & top 10 developments Economic Survey 2018: Indians go on producing children till they have sons Budget 2018: Economic Survey 2017-18 out today- Were past editions accurate? Economic Survey 2018: Investments trump savings, and 9 other new facts Eco survey 2018: Building district roads for better access need of the hour
-
Economic Survey 2018: Climate change may lower farm incomes by 20-25%
Survey calls for direct income transfer to farmers, suggests raising area under drip and micro irrigation
Sanjeeb Mukherjee |
http://mybs.in/2Vju1D8
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU