Eco survey 2018: Building district roads for better access need of the hour
Economic Survey 2018: Climate change may lower farm incomes by 20-25%

Survey calls for direct income transfer to farmers, suggests raising area under drip and micro irrigation

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The Economic Survey of 2017-18 says that climate change, whose imprint on Indian agriculture is already visible, might lower farm incomes by 20-25 per cent in the medium term.

The prediction raises a big question mark over the Government's efforts to double incomes by 2022. Real agriculture growth in the four years since 2014 is estimated at 4 per cent.

The survey, which was tabled in Parliament, also said that due to growing rural to urban migration among men, there is growing feminisation of Indian agriculture, with increasing number of women in multiple roles as cultivators, entrepreneurs and labourers.

The survey also supports direct income transfer to farmers and raising the area under drip and micro irrigation.

“The survey captures the footprints of climate change on the Indian territory and consequent adverse impact on agricultural yields. Extreme temperature increases and deficiency in rainfall have been captured on the Indian map and the graphical changes in agricultural yields are brought out from such data. The impact was found to be twice as large in un-irrigated areas as in irrigated ones,” an official statement released on the survey said.

The survey shows that Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Chhatisgarh are the top three states in index of crop diversification. The index is in-house computation based on change in land use. 
First Published: Mon, January 29 2018. 13:33 IST

