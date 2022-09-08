- 900 Pts Market Week negative Ends at record1 high 50, Nifty
- AAP govt presents first budget in Punjab; to provide 300 units free power
- FM Sitharaman to present J&K budget for 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Rs 1.42-trn J&K Budget in Lok Sabha
- WB govt presents Rs 3.21-trn FY23 budget; incentives for EVs, tea sector
- Maha FM presents revenue deficit budget; introduces GST amnesty scheme
- MP govt presents Rs 2.79-trn tax-free budget; focus on infra, child welfare
- Haryana CM presents budget of Rs 177,256 cr, announces Sushma Swaraj Award
Budget 2022
- Tech Mahindra 1090.35 (34.10)
- Axis Bank 779.85 (24.35)
- ICICI Bank 898.90 (22.50)
- M & M 1321.25 (32.00)
- Bharti Airtel 770.20 (17.15)
- St Bk of India 544.70 (12.05)
- UltraTech Cem. 6918.30 (150.35)
- Bajaj Finserv 17381.45 (325.00)
- IndusInd Bank 1108.10 (18.20)
- Asian Paints 3449.45 (50.10)
- Bajaj Finance 7258.00 (95.95)
- Wipro 412.75 (5.40)
- Infosys 1475.95 (18.15)
- ITC 330.00 (4.00)
- Kotak Mah. Bank 1930.50 (21.70)
- HDFC Bank 1497.05 (14.85)
- H D F C 2449.80 (21.75)
- Larsen & Toubro 1974.20 (15.85)
- TCS 3169.85 (18.75)
- Hind. Unilever 2576.15 (13.00)
- Dr Reddy's Labs 4259.65 (8.40)
- Reliance Industr 2585.20 (4.05)
- Sun Pharma.Inds. 894.70 (1.40)
- Maruti Suzuki 8787.65 (5.55)
- HCL Technologies 931.10 (-0.65)
- Power Grid Corpn 224.25 (-0.20)
- Nestle India 19149.40 (-29.45)
- Titan Company 2629.50 (-8.40)
- NTPC 166.75 (-0.55)
- Tata Steel 105.85 (-1.75)
- Shree Cement 24458.45 (1277.40)
- B P C L 339.85 (13.00)
Markets
- Consumer durables market feels Omicron chill in the third quarter
- Over half the stocks that debuted in FY22 trade below listing-day close
- Chitra Ramkrishna, Subramanian ran money making scheme, alleges Sebi
- NSE's 2016 DRHP filing made only a brief reference to Anand Subramanian
- Ukraine legalises cryptocurrencies amid soaring tensions with Russia
