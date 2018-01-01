You are here » Home
Eveready Industries India Ltd.
|BSE: 531508
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: EVEREADY
|ISIN Code: INE128A01029
|
BSE
15:52 | 12 Mar
|
354.90
|
-22.60
(-5.99%)
|
OPEN
380.60
|
HIGH
380.60
|
LOW
353.40
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
354.80
|
-21.90
(-5.81%)
|
OPEN
378.15
|
HIGH
379.65
|
LOW
352.00
|OPEN
|380.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|377.50
|VOLUME
|14095
|52-Week high
|465.00
|52-Week low
|228.00
|P/E
|31.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,579
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|354.90
|Sell Qty
|16.00
|OPEN
|378.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|376.70
|VOLUME
|163997
|52-Week high
|464.25
|52-Week low
|227.30
|P/E
|31.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,579
|Buy Price
|354.05
|Buy Qty
|42.00
|Sell Price
|354.20
|Sell Qty
|1975.00
About Eveready Industries India Ltd.
Eveready Industries India Ltd
Eveready Industries is a leading player in Indian dry cell batteries market. Incorporated in 1934 the company was - formerly a subsidiary of Union Carbide Corporation, US and was subsequently taken over by B M Khaitan and the Williamson Magor group of companies. The name of the company was changed to Eveready Industries LTD eleven years after its Bhopal plant was involved in one of the world's wor...
Eveready Industries India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Eveready Industries India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Eveready Industries India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|369.57
|329.46
|12.17
|Other Income
|4.23
|2.12
|99.53
|Total Income
|373.8
|331.59
|12.73
|Total Expenses
|335.37
|294.16
|14.01
|Operating Profit
|38.43
|37.42
|2.7
|Net Profit
|20.94
|35.19
|-40.49
|Equity Capital
|36.34
|36.34
| -
Eveready Industries India Ltd - Peer Group
Eveready Industries India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Eveready Industries India Ltd - Research Reports
Eveready Industries India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.98%
|-9.70%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.33%
|-6.52%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.73%
|-18.81%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.08%
|14.53%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|53.77%
|53.33%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|30.24%
|27.90%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Eveready Industries India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|353.40
|
|380.60
|Week Low/High
|353.40
|
|400.00
|Month Low/High
|353.40
|
|405.00
|YEAR Low/High
|228.00
|
|465.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.50
|
|465.00
