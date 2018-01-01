Eveready Industries India Ltd

Eveready Industries is a leading player in Indian dry cell batteries market. Incorporated in 1934 the company was - formerly a subsidiary of Union Carbide Corporation, US and was subsequently taken over by B M Khaitan and the Williamson Magor group of companies. The name of the company was changed to Eveready Industries LTD eleven years after its Bhopal plant was involved in one of the world's wor...> More