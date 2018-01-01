JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Eveready Industries India Ltd

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

BSE: 531508 Sector: Consumer
NSE: EVEREADY ISIN Code: INE128A01029
BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar 354.90 -22.60
(-5.99%)
OPEN

380.60

 HIGH

380.60

 LOW

353.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 354.80 -21.90
(-5.81%)
OPEN

378.15

 HIGH

379.65

 LOW

352.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 380.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 377.50
VOLUME 14095
52-Week high 465.00
52-Week low 228.00
P/E 31.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,579
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 354.90
Sell Qty 16.00
OPEN 380.60
CLOSE 377.50
VOLUME 14095
52-Week high 465.00
52-Week low 228.00
P/E 31.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,579
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 354.90
Sell Qty 16.00

About Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Eveready Industries India Ltd

Eveready Industries is a leading player in Indian dry cell batteries market. Incorporated in 1934 the company was - formerly a subsidiary of Union Carbide Corporation, US and was subsequently taken over by B M Khaitan and the Williamson Magor group of companies. The name of the company was changed to Eveready Industries LTD eleven years after its Bhopal plant was involved in one of the world's wor...> More

Eveready Industries India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,579
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.72
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Eveready Industries India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 369.57 329.46 12.17
Other Income 4.23 2.12 99.53
Total Income 373.8 331.59 12.73
Total Expenses 335.37 294.16 14.01
Operating Profit 38.43 37.42 2.7
Net Profit 20.94 35.19 -40.49
Equity Capital 36.34 36.34 -
> More on Eveready Industries India Ltd Financials Results

Eveready Industries India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eveready Inds. 354.90 -5.99 2579.41
HBL Power System 48.25 -2.72 1337.49
Indo National 826.70 -0.50 310.01
Panasonic Energy 371.60 1.49 278.70
> More on Eveready Industries India Ltd Peer Group

Eveready Industries India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.05
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 16.27
Insurance 2.13
Mutual Funds 14.64
Indian Public 15.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.36
> More on Eveready Industries India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Eveready Industries India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 245 PDF IconDetails
> More on Eveready Industries India Ltd Research Reports

Eveready Industries India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.98% -9.70% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.33% -6.52% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.73% -18.81% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.08% 14.53% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 53.77% 53.33% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 30.24% 27.90% 17.24% 19.01%

Eveready Industries India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 353.40
380.60
Week Low/High 353.40
400.00
Month Low/High 353.40
405.00
YEAR Low/High 228.00
465.00
All TIME Low/High 9.50
465.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Eveready Industries India: