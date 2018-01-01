Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
|BSE: 523207
|Sector: Services
|NSE: KOKUYOCMLN
|ISIN Code: INE760A01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|116.30
|
0.25
(0.22%)
|
OPEN
120.00
|
HIGH
120.00
|
LOW
116.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|117.00
|
0.65
(0.56%)
|
OPEN
118.50
|
HIGH
121.40
|
LOW
115.50
About Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
Incorporated to take over the business of Dandekar & Company, Camlin got its present name in 1988. Starting with stationery products, it has diversified into art materials and pharmaceuticals. Its products are marketed under the popular Camel and Camlin brands. Its stationery division has a wide range of products like fountain pen inks, rubber stamp inks, duplicating inks, adhesives, writing instr...> More
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,166
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|168.55
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Jun 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.16
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|143.48
|126.92
|13.05
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.52
|-92.31
|Total Income
|143.52
|127.44
|12.62
|Total Expenses
|130.59
|125.63
|3.95
|Operating Profit
|12.94
|1.81
|614.92
|Net Profit
|5.01
|-2.94
|270.41
|Equity Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|-
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kokuyo Camlin
|116.30
|0.22
|1166.49
|Gala Global
|376.30
|0.93
|978.00
|Linc Pen &Plast.
|431.60
|1.43
|638.34
|Kaiser Corporat.
|1.95
|0.00
|10.26
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.47%
|-3.39%
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-12.16%
|-9.90%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-19.65%
|-5.76%
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|22.23%
|24.67%
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|42.26%
|43.47%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|57.16%
|72.06%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|116.00
|
|120.00
|Week Low/High
|109.00
|
|122.00
|Month Low/High
|109.00
|
|137.00
|YEAR Low/High
|80.50
|
|157.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.13
|
|157.00
