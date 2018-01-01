JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

BSE: 523207 Sector: Services
NSE: KOKUYOCMLN ISIN Code: INE760A01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 116.30 0.25
(0.22%)
OPEN

120.00

 HIGH

120.00

 LOW

116.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 117.00 0.65
(0.56%)
OPEN

118.50

 HIGH

121.40

 LOW

115.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 120.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 116.05
VOLUME 7479
52-Week high 156.75
52-Week low 80.50
P/E 168.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,166
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 120.00
CLOSE 116.05
VOLUME 7479
52-Week high 156.75
52-Week low 80.50
P/E 168.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,166
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Incorporated to take over the business of Dandekar & Company, Camlin got its present name in 1988. Starting with stationery products, it has diversified into art materials and pharmaceuticals. Its products are marketed under the popular Camel and Camlin brands. Its stationery division has a wide range of products like fountain pen inks, rubber stamp inks, duplicating inks, adhesives, writing instr...> More

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,166
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 168.55
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 143.48 126.92 13.05
Other Income 0.04 0.52 -92.31
Total Income 143.52 127.44 12.62
Total Expenses 130.59 125.63 3.95
Operating Profit 12.94 1.81 614.92
Net Profit 5.01 -2.94 270.41
Equity Capital 10.03 10.03 -
> More on Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Financials Results

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kokuyo Camlin 116.30 0.22 1166.49
Gala Global 376.30 0.93 978.00
Linc Pen &Plast. 431.60 1.43 638.34
Kaiser Corporat. 1.95 0.00 10.26
> More on Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Peer Group

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.41
> More on Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.47% -3.39% 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -12.16% -9.90% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -19.65% -5.76% 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 22.23% 24.67% 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 42.26% 43.47% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 57.16% 72.06% 17.24% 19.02%

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 116.00
120.00
Week Low/High 109.00
122.00
Month Low/High 109.00
137.00
YEAR Low/High 80.50
157.00
All TIME Low/High 1.13
157.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kokuyo Camlin: