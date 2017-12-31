Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
|BSE: 530517
|Sector: Others
|NSE: RELAXO
|ISIN Code: INE131B01039
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|618.90
|
3.60
(0.59%)
|
OPEN
615.00
|
HIGH
621.90
|
LOW
610.60
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|618.35
|
7.05
(1.15%)
|
OPEN
613.00
|
HIGH
620.30
|
LOW
609.70
About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Relaxo Foot Wear(RFW), a part of Relaxo Group which has major interest in Footwear production, was incorporated in Sep 13, 1984 as a private limited company to market market the products of group concerns such as hawai slippers, light weight slippers, canvas shoes, PVC footwear etc. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company on March 31, 1993. In the year 1995-96 the company ha...> More
Relaxo Footwears Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,452
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|52.49
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.16
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|54.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.26
Relaxo Footwears Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|457.5
|366.15
|24.95
|Other Income
|1.65
|1.7
|-2.94
|Total Income
|459.15
|367.85
|24.82
|Total Expenses
|385.64
|315.25
|22.33
|Operating Profit
|73.51
|52.6
|39.75
|Net Profit
|38.18
|24.34
|56.86
|Equity Capital
|12.01
|12.01
|-
Relaxo Footwears Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bata India
|710.90
|0.40
|9136.49
|Relaxo Footwear
|618.90
|0.59
|7451.56
|Mirza Internatio
|122.95
|0.33
|1479.09
|Khadim India
|664.85
|-0.72
|1194.74
|Sreeleathers
|235.55
|1.14
|592.64
Relaxo Footwears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Relaxo Footwears Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.18%
|0.53%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.03%
|0.91%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.29%
|-2.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|19.68%
|21.87%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|39.38%
|32.99%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|80.04%
|74.13%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Relaxo Footwears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|610.60
|
|621.90
|Week Low/High
|598.80
|
|625.00
|Month Low/High
|583.65
|
|658.00
|YEAR Low/High
|435.00
|
|724.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.14
|
|724.00
