JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Relaxo Footwears Ltd

Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

BSE: 530517 Sector: Others
NSE: RELAXO ISIN Code: INE131B01039
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 618.90 3.60
(0.59%)
OPEN

615.00

 HIGH

621.90

 LOW

610.60
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 618.35 7.05
(1.15%)
OPEN

613.00

 HIGH

620.30

 LOW

609.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 615.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 615.30
VOLUME 130
52-Week high 723.50
52-Week low 435.00
P/E 52.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,452
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 615.00
CLOSE 615.30
VOLUME 130
52-Week high 723.50
52-Week low 435.00
P/E 52.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,452
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

Relaxo Foot Wear(RFW), a part of Relaxo Group which has major interest in Footwear production, was incorporated in Sep 13, 1984 as a private limited company to market market the products of group concerns such as hawai slippers, light weight slippers, canvas shoes, PVC footwear etc. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company on March 31, 1993. In the year 1995-96 the company ha...> More

Relaxo Footwears Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,452
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 52.49
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 54.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Relaxo Footwears Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 457.5 366.15 24.95
Other Income 1.65 1.7 -2.94
Total Income 459.15 367.85 24.82
Total Expenses 385.64 315.25 22.33
Operating Profit 73.51 52.6 39.75
Net Profit 38.18 24.34 56.86
Equity Capital 12.01 12.01 -
> More on Relaxo Footwears Ltd Financials Results

Relaxo Footwears Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bata India 710.90 0.40 9136.49
Relaxo Footwear 618.90 0.59 7451.56
Mirza Internatio 122.95 0.33 1479.09
Khadim India 664.85 -0.72 1194.74
Sreeleathers 235.55 1.14 592.64
> More on Relaxo Footwears Ltd Peer Group

Relaxo Footwears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.25
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 4.43
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.31
Indian Public 4.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.11
> More on Relaxo Footwears Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Relaxo Footwears Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.18% 0.53% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.03% 0.91% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.29% -2.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 19.68% 21.87% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 39.38% 32.99% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 80.04% 74.13% 17.24% 19.01%

Relaxo Footwears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 610.60
621.90
Week Low/High 598.80
625.00
Month Low/High 583.65
658.00
YEAR Low/High 435.00
724.00
All TIME Low/High 1.14
724.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Relaxo Footwears: