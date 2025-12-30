Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty muted; Asia markets down; Gujarat Kidney IPO listing in focus
Live

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty muted; Asia markets down; Gujarat Kidney IPO listing in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, December 30, 2025: At 7:01 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 24.2 points lower at 25,933, indicating a flat to negative start.

December 30, 2025
stock market live update today, December 30, 2025

On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 84,695.54, down 345.91 points or 0.41 per cent. Likewise, NSE Nifty50 settled at 25,942.10, down 100.20 points or 0.38 per cent.

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, December 30, 2025: India's November industrial and manufacturing production data, weak global cues, along with primary market activity are likely to drive the mood of benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, today.
 
At 7:01 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 24.2 points lower at 25,933, indicating a flat to negative start.
 
At 7:01 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 24.2 points lower at 25,933, indicating a flat to negative start.
 
On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 84,695.54, down 345.91 points or 0.41 per cent. Likewise, NSE Nifty50 settled at 25,942.10, down 100.20 points or 0.38 per cent. 
 

Global cues

 
Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded lower on Tuesday, tracking the continued tech sell-off on Wall Street amid AI bubble concerns. Nvidia fell over 1 per cent overnight, while Palantir, Meta Platforms and Oracle also declined.
 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.49 per cent and Topix eased 0.36 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.41 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.19 per cent.
 
US futures were flat in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 (0.35 per cent), Nasdaq (0.5 per cent) and Dow (0.51 per cent) declined overnight.
 
Markets await US home price data and the Fed’s December meeting minutes later on Tuesday.
 

IPO today

 
Gujarat Kidney IPO (Mainline), Sundrex Oil IPO (SME), Shyam Dhani IPO (SME), Dachepalli Publishers IPO (SME), and EPW India IPO (SME) will list on the bourses today.
 
E to E Transportation IPO (Mainline) will enter its Day 3 of subscription.
 

Commodity corner

 
Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Monday amid fears of supply disruptions, driven by rising tensions in Yemen and reports of a Ukrainian drone attack near Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence. Brent crude rose 1.7 per cent to $61.64 a barrel, while WTI gained 1.9 per cent to $57.84. On the other hand, Spot gold was at $4,336.05, up 0.09 per cent.
7:41 AM

India 2025 IPOs: Record listings, mixed returns; check top winners, losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s primary market in 2025 may go down as one of its busiest years, marked by robust listing activity, though performance has varied across issues. As many as 102 companies debuted on the mainboard, raising an aggregate ₹1.8 trillion, according to data from Prime Infobase.
 
Investor sentiment has been upbeat this year, reflected in the strong performance of newly listed companies. Around 70 per cent of the 102 firms that went public finished their first trading session in positive territory. Twenty-five stocks jumped by 20 to 75 per cent on debut, while 13 recorded gains in the 10 to 19 per cent range. Another 25 saw smaller increases of 1 to 10 per cent. On the downside, six issuers saw their shares fall by 15 to 35 per cent, and 24 declined more modestly by 1 to 10 per cent, data showed. READ MORE
7:38 AM

Asian markets mostly lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trades mostly lower

-- Nikkei down 0.24 per cent 

-- ASX 200 up merely 0.03 per cent 

-- Topix down 0.22 per cent
7:36 AM

US markets slip in trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets slip in trade

-- Dow Jones settled 0.51 per cent lower 

-- Nasdaq ended 0.50 per cent lower

-- S&P 500 closed 0.35 per cent lower
7:33 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

