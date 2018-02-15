JUST IN
Transport Corporation of India Ltd.

BSE: 532349 Sector: Others
NSE: TCI ISIN Code: INE688A01022
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 256.40 -5.55
(-2.12%)
OPEN

259.00

 HIGH

265.15

 LOW

254.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 257.85 -2.40
(-0.92%)
OPEN

263.55

 HIGH

266.00

 LOW

255.10
About Transport Corporation of India Ltd.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

Transport Corporation of India(TCI) was set up in 1958 with one objective,to professionalise the cargo transportation industry in India. Today the Rs.850 crore,TCI group is India's largest integrated logistics serivce provider,serving 3000 destinations.TCI has the country's widest branch network of over 1000 company-owned offices and a team of over 4000 trained employees.TCI was the first to launc...> More

Transport Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,964
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.91
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Transport Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 555.31 446.74 24.3
Other Income 7.21 5.17 39.46
Total Income 562.52 451.91 24.48
Total Expenses 502.69 409.17 22.86
Operating Profit 59.83 42.74 39.99
Net Profit 27.91 16.91 65.05
Equity Capital 15.32 15.32 -
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VRL Logistics 393.15 -2.95 3551.72
Future Supply 679.10 1.68 2720.47
Gateway Distr. 206.90 1.00 2249.62
Transport Corp. 256.40 -2.12 1964.02
Arshiya 74.90 -1.06 1669.15
Sical Logistics 223.45 2.85 1242.38
Gati 101.15 0.20 1095.96
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.11
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 2.13
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.35
Indian Public 16.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.11
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.02% -4.91% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.70% -8.47% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.13% -13.12% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.21% -8.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 25.62% 24.12% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 81.46% 82.94% 17.24% 19.01%

Transport Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 254.35
265.15
Week Low/High 254.35
281.00
Month Low/High 254.35
301.00
YEAR Low/High 194.35
350.00
All TIME Low/High 1.85
350.00

