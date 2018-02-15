Transport Corporation of India Ltd

Transport Corporation of India(TCI) was set up in 1958 with one objective,to professionalise the cargo transportation industry in India. Today the Rs.850 crore,TCI group is India's largest integrated logistics serivce provider,serving 3000 destinations.TCI has the country's widest branch network of over 1000 company-owned offices and a team of over 4000 trained employees.TCI was the first to launc...> More