You are here » Home
» Company
» Transport Corporation of India Ltd
Transport Corporation of India Ltd.
|BSE: 532349
|Sector: Others
|NSE: TCI
|ISIN Code: INE688A01022
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
256.40
|
-5.55
(-2.12%)
|
OPEN
259.00
|
HIGH
265.15
|
LOW
254.35
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
257.85
|
-2.40
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
263.55
|
HIGH
266.00
|
LOW
255.10
|OPEN
|259.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|261.95
|VOLUME
|3386
|52-Week high
|349.65
|52-Week low
|194.35
|P/E
|21.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,964
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|263.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|260.25
|VOLUME
|31027
|52-Week high
|349.00
|52-Week low
|197.55
|P/E
|21.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,964
|Buy Price
|256.35
|Buy Qty
|19.00
|Sell Price
|256.50
|Sell Qty
|1097.00
|OPEN
|259.00
|CLOSE
|261.95
|VOLUME
|3386
|52-Week high
|349.65
|52-Week low
|194.35
|P/E
|21.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,964
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|263.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|260.25
|VOLUME
|31027
|52-Week high
|349.00
|52-Week low
|197.55
|P/E
|21.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1964.02
|Buy Price
|256.35
|Buy Qty
|19.00
|Sell Price
|256.50
|Sell Qty
|1097.00
About Transport Corporation of India Ltd.
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
Transport Corporation of India(TCI) was set up in 1958 with one objective,to professionalise the cargo transportation industry in India. Today the Rs.850 crore,TCI group is India's largest integrated logistics serivce provider,serving 3000 destinations.TCI has the country's widest branch network of over 1000 company-owned offices and a team of over 4000 trained employees.TCI was the first to launc...> More
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Transport Corporation of India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|555.31
|446.74
|24.3
|Other Income
|7.21
|5.17
|39.46
|Total Income
|562.52
|451.91
|24.48
|Total Expenses
|502.69
|409.17
|22.86
|Operating Profit
|59.83
|42.74
|39.99
|Net Profit
|27.91
|16.91
|65.05
|Equity Capital
|15.32
|15.32
| -
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - Peer Group
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.02%
|-4.91%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.70%
|-8.47%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.13%
|-13.12%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.21%
|-8.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|25.62%
|24.12%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|81.46%
|82.94%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Transport Corporation of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|254.35
|
|265.15
|Week Low/High
|254.35
|
|281.00
|Month Low/High
|254.35
|
|301.00
|YEAR Low/High
|194.35
|
|350.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.85
|
|350.00
Quick Links for Transport Corporation of India: