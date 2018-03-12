Vardhman Polytex Ltd

Promoted as a joint sector company by Mohta Industries (MIL) and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), Vardman Polytex (VPL) was incorporated as Punjab Mohta Polytex. The promoters also have interests in Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Spinning and General Mills. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 60 aggregating Rs 24.92 cr and 28.48 lac 13% ...> More