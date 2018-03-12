Vardhman Polytex Ltd.
|BSE: 514175
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: VARDMNPOLY
|ISIN Code: INE835A01011
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|22.55
|
-0.65
(-2.80%)
|
OPEN
23.05
|
HIGH
24.60
|
LOW
22.10
|NSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|22.85
|
-0.30
(-1.30%)
|
OPEN
23.65
|
HIGH
24.70
|
LOW
22.30
|OPEN
|23.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.20
|VOLUME
|10969
|52-Week high
|80.85
|52-Week low
|20.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50
|Buy Price
|22.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|22.90
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|23.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.15
|VOLUME
|43479
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50
|Buy Price
|22.50
|Buy Qty
|261.00
|Sell Price
|22.75
|Sell Qty
|905.00
|OPEN
|23.05
|CLOSE
|23.20
|VOLUME
|10969
|52-Week high
|80.85
|52-Week low
|20.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50
|Buy Price
|22.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|22.90
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|23.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.15
|VOLUME
|43479
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50.26
|Buy Price
|22.50
|Buy Qty
|261.00
|Sell Price
|22.75
|Sell Qty
|905.00
About Vardhman Polytex Ltd.
Promoted as a joint sector company by Mohta Industries (MIL) and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), Vardman Polytex (VPL) was incorporated as Punjab Mohta Polytex. The promoters also have interests in Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Spinning and General Mills. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 60 aggregating Rs 24.92 cr and 28.48 lac 13% ...> More
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|50
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-41.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.54
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
-
The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday The L4th D
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|133.08
|209.46
|-36.47
|Other Income
|0.9
|1
|-10
|Total Income
|133.98
|210.46
|-36.34
|Total Expenses
|133.16
|196.3
|-32.17
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|14.16
|-94.21
|Net Profit
|-19.71
|-3.02
|-552.65
|Equity Capital
|22.33
|22.33
|-
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KG Petrochem
|105.35
|-4.96
|54.99
|Dollar Indus.
|10.00
|-7.83
|54.20
|Hindoo. Mills
|323.00
|-4.96
|53.62
|Vardhman Polytex
|22.55
|-2.80
|50.26
|Prakash Woollen
|47.50
|-5.00
|48.74
|Anjani Synth.
|32.60
|3.49
|48.08
|Bengal Tea & Fab
|53.05
|2.41
|47.80
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.38%
|0.00%
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-25.33%
|-24.84%
|-1.12%
|-0.28%
|3 Month
|-35.66%
|-33.77%
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|-47.98%
|-47.23%
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|-68.42%
|-67.59%
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|-49.33%
|-48.19%
|17.24%
|19.05%
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.10
|
|24.60
|Week Low/High
|20.75
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|20.75
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.75
|
|81.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.00
|
|150.00
Quick Links for Vardhman Polytex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices