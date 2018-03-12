JUST IN
Vardhman Polytex Ltd.

BSE: 514175 Sector: Industrials
NSE: VARDMNPOLY ISIN Code: INE835A01011
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 22.55 -0.65
(-2.80%)
OPEN

23.05

 HIGH

24.60

 LOW

22.10
NSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar 22.85 -0.30
(-1.30%)
OPEN

23.65

 HIGH

24.70

 LOW

22.30
About Vardhman Polytex Ltd.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd

Promoted as a joint sector company by Mohta Industries (MIL) and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), Vardman Polytex (VPL) was incorporated as Punjab Mohta Polytex. The promoters also have interests in Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Spinning and General Mills. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 60 aggregating Rs 24.92 cr and 28.48 lac 13% ...> More

Vardhman Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   50
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -41.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vardhman Polytex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 133.08 209.46 -36.47
Other Income 0.9 1 -10
Total Income 133.98 210.46 -36.34
Total Expenses 133.16 196.3 -32.17
Operating Profit 0.82 14.16 -94.21
Net Profit -19.71 -3.02 -552.65
Equity Capital 22.33 22.33 -
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KG Petrochem 105.35 -4.96 54.99
Dollar Indus. 10.00 -7.83 54.20
Hindoo. Mills 323.00 -4.96 53.62
Vardhman Polytex 22.55 -2.80 50.26
Prakash Woollen 47.50 -5.00 48.74
Anjani Synth. 32.60 3.49 48.08
Bengal Tea & Fab 53.05 2.41 47.80
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.13
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 1.15
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 30.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.64
Vardhman Polytex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.38% 0.00% 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -25.33% -24.84% -1.12% -0.28%
3 Month -35.66% -33.77% 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month -47.98% -47.23% 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year -68.42% -67.59% 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year -49.33% -48.19% 17.24% 19.05%

Vardhman Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.10
24.60
Week Low/High 20.75
28.00
Month Low/High 20.75
32.00
YEAR Low/High 20.75
81.00
All TIME Low/High 20.00
150.00

