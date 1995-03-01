WEP Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 532373
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE434B01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|44.55
|
1.25
(2.89%)
|
OPEN
43.05
|
HIGH
45.75
|
LOW
42.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|WEP Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|43.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.30
|VOLUME
|9270
|52-Week high
|64.00
|52-Week low
|38.05
|P/E
|61.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|112
|Buy Price
|45.00
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About WEP Solutions Ltd.
Incorporated on 01.03.1995 as a public limited company in the name and style of Datanet Corporation Limited, the Company's name was changed to Datanet Systems Limited to reflect the activities of workflow automation systems and computer telephony integration. The Company has been promoted by Dr. A Prabhakar, Hari Mohan Sharma and H K Nanjunda Swamy and currently has 64 professionals, of whom 50...> More
WEP Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|112
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|61.03
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Aug 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.59
Announcement
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider The Re-Appointment Of The Chairman And Managing Director Of The
-
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints - Regulation 13(3)For The Quarter Ended
31St December
WEP Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.67
|21.35
|-3.19
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.02
|750
|Total Income
|20.85
|21.37
|-2.43
|Total Expenses
|18.8
|18.44
|1.95
|Operating Profit
|2.04
|2.93
|-30.38
|Net Profit
|-0.52
|0.34
|-252.94
|Equity Capital
|25.12
|23.08
|-
WEP Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|D-Link India
|98.55
|0.72
|349.85
|Compuage Info.
|40.15
|-4.74
|235.88
|Smartlink Netwr.
|87.35
|-1.24
|196.97
|WEP Solutions
|44.55
|2.89
|111.91
|Moser Baer (I)
|3.89
|-1.27
|86.27
|Spel Semiconduct
|12.86
|4.98
|59.31
|PCS Technology
|22.10
|-1.56
|46.30
WEP Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
WEP Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.36%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.21%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.01%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|207.24%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
WEP Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.50
|
|45.75
|Week Low/High
|40.30
|
|48.00
|Month Low/High
|39.60
|
|48.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.05
|
|64.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|64.00
