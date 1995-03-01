JUST IN
BSE: 532373 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE434B01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 44.55 1.25
(2.89%)
OPEN

43.05

 HIGH

45.75

 LOW

42.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan WEP Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About WEP Solutions Ltd.

WEP Solutions Ltd

Incorporated on 01.03.1995 as a public limited company in the name and style of Datanet Corporation Limited, the Company's name was changed to Datanet Systems Limited to reflect the activities of workflow automation systems and computer telephony integration. The Company has been promoted by Dr. A Prabhakar, Hari Mohan Sharma and H K Nanjunda Swamy and currently has 64 professionals, of whom 50...> More

WEP Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   112
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 61.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

WEP Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.67 21.35 -3.19
Other Income 0.17 0.02 750
Total Income 20.85 21.37 -2.43
Total Expenses 18.8 18.44 1.95
Operating Profit 2.04 2.93 -30.38
Net Profit -0.52 0.34 -252.94
Equity Capital 25.12 23.08 -
WEP Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
D-Link India 98.55 0.72 349.85
Compuage Info. 40.15 -4.74 235.88
Smartlink Netwr. 87.35 -1.24 196.97
WEP Solutions 44.55 2.89 111.91
Moser Baer (I) 3.89 -1.27 86.27
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 59.31
PCS Technology 22.10 -1.56 46.30
WEP Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.55
WEP Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.36% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.21% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.01% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 207.24% NA 17.24% 19.01%

WEP Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.50
45.75
Week Low/High 40.30
48.00
Month Low/High 39.60
48.00
YEAR Low/High 38.05
64.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
64.00

