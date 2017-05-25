TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

India needs to re-ignite innovation to scale new heights in manufacturing
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Talbros divests part of materials business assets to Interface Performance

Auto component firm has also entered into a raw material sourcing pact with the US-based Interface

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Talbros' gaskets heat shields

The Gurgaon-based Talbros Automotive Components Ltd has decided to partially divest its non-core materials business assets to the Indian affiliate of Interface Performance Materials, the US-based manufacturer of gaskets materials. Talbros has not disclosed the financial details of the deal. 

Interface Performance Materials manufactures and provides advanced materials, sealing solutions, thermal management systems and specialty products to customers worldwide for a range of applications across the heavy-duty diesel, automotive, small engine, industrial and related industries.

Talbros has also entered into a raw material sourcing agreement with Interface Performance Materials, as per which Talbros will source various gasket raw materials from Interface's Indian manufacturing unit.

Disinvestment will enable Talbros to source materials locally leading to faster turnaround time in executing client orders. This will result in reduction of imports by 15 percent, thereby, reducing the working capital requirements and the exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations. The savings in operational costs, reduction in raw material inventory and working capital investments will reduce the interest burden and, therefore, enhance the profitability of Talbros.

Commenting on the agreement, Anuj Talwar, joint managing director, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, said, “This agreement is a part of our constant endeavour to reduce costs and improve profitability and is therefore a step in right direction. It is a validation of our cost improvement strategy. With this agreement, our annual savings could be in the range of Rs 7-10 million. It will also help us immense in improving our servicing capabilities with our clients. Partial disinvestment will result in enhancing our liquidity for business purpose. We are clearly focused on enhancing our internal efficiencies and leverage on our technological know-how to supply best in class products to our customers. The established capabilities and cost reduction activities will help us achieve our goals.”

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, the flagship manufacturing company of the group, was established in 1956 to manufacture automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. Today, Talbros offers products such as gaskets & heat shields, forgings, suspension systems & modules, anti-vibration components and hoses to some of the leading auto OEMs worldwide.

Last week, Talbros announced that its forgings division has secured an order worth about Rs 175 crore for supply of parts to an undisclosed German luxury car manufacturer. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Talbros divests part of materials business assets to Interface Performance

Auto component firm has also entered into a raw material sourcing pact with the US-based Interface

Auto component firm has also entered into a raw material sourcing pact with the US-based Interface
The Gurgaon-based Talbros Automotive Components Ltd has decided to partially divest its non-core materials business assets to the Indian affiliate of Interface Performance Materials, the US-based manufacturer of gaskets materials. Talbros has not disclosed the financial details of the deal. 

Interface Performance Materials manufactures and provides advanced materials, sealing solutions, thermal management systems and specialty products to customers worldwide for a range of applications across the heavy-duty diesel, automotive, small engine, industrial and related industries.

Talbros has also entered into a raw material sourcing agreement with Interface Performance Materials, as per which Talbros will source various gasket raw materials from Interface's Indian manufacturing unit.

Disinvestment will enable Talbros to source materials locally leading to faster turnaround time in executing client orders. This will result in reduction of imports by 15 percent, thereby, reducing the working capital requirements and the exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations. The savings in operational costs, reduction in raw material inventory and working capital investments will reduce the interest burden and, therefore, enhance the profitability of Talbros.

Commenting on the agreement, Anuj Talwar, joint managing director, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, said, “This agreement is a part of our constant endeavour to reduce costs and improve profitability and is therefore a step in right direction. It is a validation of our cost improvement strategy. With this agreement, our annual savings could be in the range of Rs 7-10 million. It will also help us immense in improving our servicing capabilities with our clients. Partial disinvestment will result in enhancing our liquidity for business purpose. We are clearly focused on enhancing our internal efficiencies and leverage on our technological know-how to supply best in class products to our customers. The established capabilities and cost reduction activities will help us achieve our goals.”

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, the flagship manufacturing company of the group, was established in 1956 to manufacture automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. Today, Talbros offers products such as gaskets & heat shields, forgings, suspension systems & modules, anti-vibration components and hoses to some of the leading auto OEMs worldwide.

Last week, Talbros announced that its forgings division has secured an order worth about Rs 175 crore for supply of parts to an undisclosed German luxury car manufacturer. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Talbros divests part of materials business assets to Interface Performance

Auto component firm has also entered into a raw material sourcing pact with the US-based Interface

The Gurgaon-based Talbros Automotive Components Ltd has decided to partially divest its non-core materials business assets to the Indian affiliate of Interface Performance Materials, the US-based manufacturer of gaskets materials. Talbros has not disclosed the financial details of the deal. 

Interface Performance Materials manufactures and provides advanced materials, sealing solutions, thermal management systems and specialty products to customers worldwide for a range of applications across the heavy-duty diesel, automotive, small engine, industrial and related industries.

Talbros has also entered into a raw material sourcing agreement with Interface Performance Materials, as per which Talbros will source various gasket raw materials from Interface's Indian manufacturing unit.

Disinvestment will enable Talbros to source materials locally leading to faster turnaround time in executing client orders. This will result in reduction of imports by 15 percent, thereby, reducing the working capital requirements and the exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations. The savings in operational costs, reduction in raw material inventory and working capital investments will reduce the interest burden and, therefore, enhance the profitability of Talbros.

Commenting on the agreement, Anuj Talwar, joint managing director, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, said, “This agreement is a part of our constant endeavour to reduce costs and improve profitability and is therefore a step in right direction. It is a validation of our cost improvement strategy. With this agreement, our annual savings could be in the range of Rs 7-10 million. It will also help us immense in improving our servicing capabilities with our clients. Partial disinvestment will result in enhancing our liquidity for business purpose. We are clearly focused on enhancing our internal efficiencies and leverage on our technological know-how to supply best in class products to our customers. The established capabilities and cost reduction activities will help us achieve our goals.”

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, the flagship manufacturing company of the group, was established in 1956 to manufacture automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. Today, Talbros offers products such as gaskets & heat shields, forgings, suspension systems & modules, anti-vibration components and hoses to some of the leading auto OEMs worldwide.

Last week, Talbros announced that its forgings division has secured an order worth about Rs 175 crore for supply of parts to an undisclosed German luxury car manufacturer. 

image
Business Standard
177 22