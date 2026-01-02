Friday, January 02, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IPO Calendar: 3 SME issues to open next week; Modern Diagnostic to list

IPO Calendar: 3 SME issues to open next week; Modern Diagnostic to list

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre is slated to debut on the BSE SME platform on January 7, keeping market attention on the smaller board

initial public offerings, IPO

Upcoming IPO Calendar for Next Week

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set for a relatively quiet week ahead, with no new mainboard issues or listings scheduled. Activity in the SME segment will also be reduced, though investor attention will focus on new issues. Three new public offers, Gabion Technologies India on Tuesday, January 6, and Victory Electric Vehicles International and Yajur Fibres on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, are set to open. Meanwhile, Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre is slated to debut on the BSE SME platform on January 7, keeping market attention on the smaller board.

Here are the key details of upcoming SME IPOs next week:

Gabion Technologies IPO

Gabion Technologies, a steel gabion manufacturer, is set to launch its IPO on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹29.16 crore through a fresh issue of 3.6 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹76 to ₹81 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,59,200 to participate in this IPO.
 
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 9, 2026. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Monday, January 12, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. 

Yajur Fibres IPO 

The IPO of Yajur Fibres, a bast fibres manufacturer, will also open for public subscription on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, and will close on Friday, January 9, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹120.41 crore through a fresh issue of 6.9 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹168 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,78,400 to participate in this IPO.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, January 2

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, RIL lift Sensex up 430 pts, Nifty eyes 26,300; NTPC up 4%, IDBI Bk 10%

initial public offering, IPO

Veegaland Developers files DRHP for IPO, eyes ₹250-crore via fresh issue

NLC India share price

NLC India rises to a 1-month high; Co transfers assets to green energy arm

cement, cement sector

JM Fin expects cement price recovery from April 2026; UltraTech top pick

Sambhv Steel Tubes share

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps 7% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 12, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. 

Victory Electric Vehicles IPO

Victory Electric Vehicles, an electric vehicle manufacturer, is set to launch its IPO on January 7. The issue will close for bidding on January 9. The company aims to raise ₹34.56 crore through a fresh issue of 8.4 million equity shares. The price band has been fixed at ₹41 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,46,000 to participate in this IPO.
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on January 12. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by January 13. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

More From This Section

Govt puts listing of cpses' green units in fast lane

CPSE stocks in demand: BHEL, CIL, Nalco, NMDC surge up to 7%; here's why

Insolation Energy share price

Insolation Energy shares gain 5% as 9-month sales top FY25 total value

silver trading silver investment

Analyst sees Silver near $70; 2026 outlook positive for long-term investors

Elara Capital on Capital goods stocks

Capital goods firms' revenues seen up 10% YoY in Q3: Elara Capital

Gold

Here's how to trade Gold on January 02; Check support, target and more

Topics : Stock Market IPOs SME IPOs IPO market NSE SME platform BSE SME Markets IPO Calendar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon