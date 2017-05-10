Viking Plastics acquires Kentucky Manufacturing & Technology

Viking Plastics, a leading injection moulding and value-added assembly service provider, has acquired & Technology (KMT) - a manufacturer of high-precision, custom injection moulded products.

The acquisition of KMT expands Corry (Pennsylvania) based Viking Plastics’ presence into the Southeast US as well as into new markets. In addition to its line of custom injection moulded products and assemblies for the automotive, HVAC, and industrial markets, Viking adds KMT’s capabilities to manufacture products for end markets including specialty packaging, specialty appliance, filtration, lawn and garden, and medical. KMT is ISO 9000-2008 registered and is committed to providing highly reliable products that accurately meet customer specifications.

“Customer satisfaction is always our priority. KMT’s high standards reflect our own commitment to precision and continuous improvement. Our partnership will enable us to provide quality products to an even wider range of customers and position us for continued growth,” said Kelly Goodsel, president & CEO, Viking