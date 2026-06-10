Conflict by design

I n India’s case, however, the PRC adopts a different variant of the same tactic, known as ‘fight-and-talk’. This idea was developed during the Taiwan Strait crisis of 1958. It is aimed at creating two arenas — a fighting arena and a talking arena – in order to retain the initiative in the military crisis through the selective application of force at the times of China’s choosing, while simultaneously forcing a desirable outcome through the negotiations. This is the tactic that the PRC has generally employed in all grey-zone coercion with India after 2013. In each case — Depsang (2013), Chumar (2014), Doklam (2017) and Galwan (2020) — China initiated the grey-zone conflict. It encroaches on territory along the LAC through gradualist or ‘salami-slicing’ measures, using ‘civilians’ like herdsmen (Demchok) or on the pretext of building civilian infrastructure (Doklam). Such actions raise the bar for India to resist the intrusions without escalating or suffering reputational damage for attacking Chinese civilians. In the meantime, the PRC is able to create the impression of India as the party that precipitated the crisis, proposes negotiations even as it builds up military pressure in order to dilute India’s resolve to resist, and creates a strategic narrative to justify its so-called ‘counter-attack in self-defence’ in case India does match coercion with coercion. Once it has achieved its limited objective in the ‘fighting arena’, the PRC quickly opens a ‘talking arena’ to resolve the matter in order to solidify the new status quo. It does not entirely shut the ‘fighting arena’ down, but only lowers the temperature from time to time, and retains the capacity of ratchetting up the temperature if India does not seem inclined to accept the Chinese offer of an exit ramp. Strategies and tactics to deal with the ‘fight-and-talk’ tactics of the PRC, especially after 2012, should be carefully analyzed so that counter-strategies and tactics can be refined based on the recent experiences during the Doklam and Galwan crises.