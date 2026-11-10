Of battles and wars

The tone set in this chapter continues into the next one, in which it situates Arcot, the town and the province, in the larger political context that would be the defining element of the region’s history in the subsequent few decades. It is here that the author digresses —in the sense that he, apart from being a historian, also wears the mantle of a chronicler.

From here onwards, there are mainly four actors on the stage. First comes the Nizam, Asaf Jah Nizam-ul Mulk, a formidable warrior in the view of Jadunath Sarkar. Next is the Nawab (or nawabs) of Arcot, along with some others around the nawabi. And of course there were the two European trading companies — the English and the French. The Dutch and the Portuguese too contributed their mite, and the marauding Marathas under Raghu Bhonsle, and some others, were a constant threat to some and sometimes a bullying ally to others. And there were powers within powers, such as Chanda Saheb, whose death, one does not hesitate to say, was a comeuppance. With all the ups and downs in their fortunes, the French in the beginning seemed to be a superior power, though there was constantly a leadership question. Missing here is the “how” or the “why” of history. La Bourdonnais was doing well as a soldier on the French side. Why did he have to return to France and why was he clapped into the Bastille? All due to governor-general of French India Joseph François Dupleix’s intrigues against him? It could also be because of the agreement he had signed with Nicholas Morse, the English boss. For that he “seems to have been treated warmly” in England, where he landed in December 1747 before going home. But how did that happen? Because of the agreement with Morse, the news of which reached London by December? Given the time it took to reach Europe from South India, it was just about possible.