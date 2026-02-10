Partisan pragmatism

I t is a mere coincidence that right after a book making the argument for the United States’ (US’) global hegemony was under review, the one under consideration could have very well been titled “The Case against American Power”. Except that Vikram Sood, a former chief of the Research & Analysis Wing who served for over three decades as an intelligence officer, offers a vital perspective on what a shifting world order means for Indian interests in his new book, Great Power Games: From Western Decline to Eastern Ascent.

Sood, the author of books such as The Unending Game and The Ultimate Goal, makes it clear in the introduction that this is an ambitious work: the 10 chapters offer a sweeping history of much that has transpired not just in the past century but even in ancient times. Speaking of the present, he writes, “Chaos is the defining characteristic of our age.” That is true, given we live in a world where the president of the world’s most powerful country is mercurial and does not seem to care too much about upholding a “rules-based international order”.