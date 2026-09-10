2025 saw most state-based conflicts since World War II

S tate-based conflicts — those where at least one party is the government of a state — reached their highest level at 65 in 2025 since the end of World War II, according to data from the Uppsala Conflict Data Program and the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Notably, all 10 years with the most state-based conflicts since 1946 fall within 2015–2025, a stretch in which the annual count never dropped below 50. With two exceptions — 2018 and 2021 — every year in this period either matched or exceeded the number of conflicts recorded the year before.

Outside the 2015–2025 period, only three years in the rest of the dataset recorded 50 or more conflicts — 1991 (53), 1992 (51), and 1994 (50) — all clustered tightly together in the early-to-mid 1990s, coinciding with and in the immediate wake of the end of the Cold War.