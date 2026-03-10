A promise betrayed

I n February 1999, nine months after India and Pakistan conducted nuclear tests, a goodwill gesture initiated by India brought hope of peace on the western front. Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan.

It was a historic visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in 10 years. He travelled on February 20 via the inaugural Delhi-Lahore bus service, Sada-e-Sarhad (“call of the frontier”), and was greeted at Wagah border by the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The next day, on February 21, the premiers signed the Lahore Declaration, “embodying their shared vision of peace and stability between their countries”, as the joint statement read. At the joint press conference in Lahore, Sharif said: “I would like a Pakistan-India relationship that is free of tensions and based on mutual trust and confidence.” Less than three months later, these words would ring hollow.