Beyond borders

I t was the Cold War era, a time of such intense geopolitical rivalry between the two superpowers that the United Nations Security Council would find itself paralysed time and again. It didn’t help that besides the several proxy wars orchestrated by the United States and the Soviet Union, West Asia, too, was on the boil.

United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping was formed to bring some semblance of stability to this fractured world. Its birth coincided with the first Arab-Israeli War of May 1948. Independent India was not even a year old, but if there was any country with experience of peace, it was this. It had secured its freedom through largely non-violent means, but had also endured the horrors of Partition. Having chosen resilience over despair, it was determined to engage constructively with the world.