A neighbour's perspective of the recent Modi-Putin summit talks

So, Chinese experts argue, for the US and the West, the only remaining option is to target India instead. Therefore, the US and the West will continue to implement a dual approach vis-à-vis India. That is,“youdayoula” or a “carrot-and-stick” policy. First, the stick. The US and the West have numerous means to deal with India, such as restricting the transfer of urgently needed science and technology and military equipment, and limiting Indian exports to the West. These are the standard US tactics to undermine its opponents, and India will be no exception.

On the carrot side, the West will continue to offer India certain benefits, trying to entice India to side with them on specific issues. A good example of how the US is both “enticing” and “striking” India is the US simultaneously calling for India to contribute more in the Indo-Pacific to counter China and maintain defence ties, while Trump refuses to budge on trade concessions. It is significant to note, the Chinese scholars emphatically highlight three reasons why the US and the West will continue to cooperate with India in confronting China. These are: to harm China, to gradually draw India closer, and to put Russia in a difficult position.